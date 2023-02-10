TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 60th annual Topeka Home Show is at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

The show is sponsored by the Topeka Area Building Association. There will be more than 170 vendors who ranged from bathroom remodelers to garage door installers and everything in between.

The Topeka Area Building Association was formed in 1953, and represents over 200 member firms in Topeka and its surrounding counties, who are committed to upholding the standards and professionalism of our nation’s building industry.

Hours of the Home show: