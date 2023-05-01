TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka JUMP (Justice Unity Ministry Project) held a rally Monday evening in Lee Arena. Several community leaders attended the rally and gave insight into Topeka’s mental health, housing, violence and education issues.

JUMP is a faith based, grass roots coalition. Its mission is to fight for justice for marginalized groups in Shawnee County.

“That means we address issues that most other people think are too difficult or too hard to address,” Anton Ahrens, the co-chair of Topeka JUMP, said.

“We are here to do our part for JUMP,” said Bill Persinger, the chief executive officer at Valeo Behavioral Health Care. “To make sure that the citizens of Shawnee County have access to mental health care and interventions that will help them recover and move forward with their lives.”

Topeka JUMP works with local and state authorities on: