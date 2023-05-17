TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an awards ceremony for the

recipients of the 2023 Young Artists Awards on Wednesday evening.

This year, 14 students were recognized for their contributions to the enrichment of their schools and their community. Nominations for the Young Artists Awards began during the Fall semester for high school juniors.

Students were nominated in one of nine awards categories:

instrumental music

musical theater

vocal music

dramatic theater

dance

visual arts

technical theater

creative writing

community services in the arts

A panel of industry professional judges reviewed the nominees’ work and chose the best in each category.



The 2023 Young Artists are:

Beatrice Reilly – Washburn Rural High School -$400

Brenna Rutschmann – Topeka West High School – $300

Brooklyn Rupp – Silver Lake High School – $300

Camille Cluke – Topeka West High School – Presidents Recognition Award

Connor Ockree – Corner Stone Family Schools/Mighty Fortress Academy – Presidents Recognition Award

Elizabeth Ginzel – Corner Stone Family Schools – $200

Ethan Hunt – Corner Stone Family Schools – $800

Hannah Allen – Topeka West High School – Presidents Recognition Award

Jack Steinlage – Corner Stone Family Schools – $300

Joann Smith – Shawnee Heights High School – $200

Joel Sinclair – Corner Stone Family Schools – $200

John Larson – Corner Stone Family Schools – Presidents Recognition Award

Tristan Vila – Seaman High School – $300

Zion Phelps-Roper – Topeka West High School – Presidents Recognition Award

This year’s guest speaker for the awards ceremony was Mayor Mike Padilla. Hills Pet Nutrition was the 2023 scholarship sponsor. TPAC is looking to secure a Young Artist sponsor for 2024.