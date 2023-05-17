TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an awards ceremony for the
recipients of the 2023 Young Artists Awards on Wednesday evening.
This year, 14 students were recognized for their contributions to the enrichment of their schools and their community. Nominations for the Young Artists Awards began during the Fall semester for high school juniors.
Students were nominated in one of nine awards categories:
- instrumental music
- musical theater
- vocal music
- dramatic theater
- dance
- visual arts
- technical theater
- creative writing
- community services in the arts
A panel of industry professional judges reviewed the nominees’ work and chose the best in each category.
The 2023 Young Artists are:
- Beatrice Reilly – Washburn Rural High School -$400
- Brenna Rutschmann – Topeka West High School – $300
- Brooklyn Rupp – Silver Lake High School – $300
- Camille Cluke – Topeka West High School – Presidents Recognition Award
- Connor Ockree – Corner Stone Family Schools/Mighty Fortress Academy – Presidents Recognition Award
- Elizabeth Ginzel – Corner Stone Family Schools – $200
- Ethan Hunt – Corner Stone Family Schools – $800
- Hannah Allen – Topeka West High School – Presidents Recognition Award
- Jack Steinlage – Corner Stone Family Schools – $300
- Joann Smith – Shawnee Heights High School – $200
- Joel Sinclair – Corner Stone Family Schools – $200
- John Larson – Corner Stone Family Schools – Presidents Recognition Award
- Tristan Vila – Seaman High School – $300
- Zion Phelps-Roper – Topeka West High School – Presidents Recognition Award
This year’s guest speaker for the awards ceremony was Mayor Mike Padilla. Hills Pet Nutrition was the 2023 scholarship sponsor. TPAC is looking to secure a Young Artist sponsor for 2024.