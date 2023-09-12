TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Public Schools (TPS) Foundation Community Breakfast was held Tuesday morning at the Maner Conference Center.

“The Foundation is not 501 schools,” Executive Director for the TPS Foundation Pamela Johnson-Betts said. “We raise private dollars to help public education for Topeka Public Schools. We’re doing fundraisers, raising money for scholarships, emergency funding for families and anybody that might be in need.”

“I’m pleased to announce that a former Highland Park graduate, Ms. Susan Guffy, has bequeathed to the Foundation, $5 million,” Betts said.

The TPS Foundation provides assistance and support to the Topeka Public Schools through Grants and Scholarships. This year’s breakfast celebrates the 14-year anniversary of the community event.