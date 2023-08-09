TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ross Elementary Principal Dr. Nick Gardner greeted over 500 Ross Elementary students Wednesday morning in the rain for the first full day of school. Today was the first full day of school for all Topeka Public Schools.

“It’s going great, yesterday we had all the kindergarten students. They kind of had a soft start all to themselves. This morning we brought back all our students, K-5th grade. We saw a lot of smiling faces, a lot of parents excited to have their kids back in school.” Ross Elementary Principal Dr. Nick Gardner said.

Dr. Nick Gardner has been part of the Topeka Public Schools for 11 years and Ross Elementary Principal for two years. He holds an undergraduate degree in physical education a master’s degree in administration and special education from Emporia State University and an Educational Leadership and Policy Studies doctorate from the University of Kansas.

Other area school start dates are:

TOPEKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS – USD 501

Tuesday, August 8th: First day for Kindergarten, 6th, and 9th grade.

Wednesday, August 9th: First day for all other students.

SEAMAN SCHOOL DISTRICT – USD 345

Wednesday, August 16th: First day of classes for Kindergarten through 10th grade.

Thursday, August 17th: First day for Preschool, 11th and 12th grade.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS SCHOOL DISTRICT – USD 450

Thursday, August 10th: First day of school for Pre-K through 9th grade.

Friday, August 11th: First day of classes for 10th through 12th grade.

AUBURN-WASHBURN SCHOOL DISTRICT – USD 437

Tuesday, August 15th: First day for 1st through 7th, 9th, and new students in 10th through 12th.

Wednesday, August 16th: Classes begin for 8th grade and returning students in 10th through 12th.

Thursday, August 17th: School begins for Preschool and Kindergarten.

EMPORIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS – USD 253

Tuesday, August 15th: First day for all new students.

Wednesday, August 16th: First day for all returning students.

MANHATTAN/OGDEN – USD 383

Wednesday, August 16th: School begins, half day.

Thursday, August 17th: First full day of classes.

JUNCTION CITY – USD 475

Friday, August 11th: First full day for 1st through 12th grade.

Wednesday, August 16th: First day for Kindergarten and Early Childhood Center students.