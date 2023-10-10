TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools held a staff appreciation day at the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The morning event highlighted public education and promoted the positive impact education has on the Topeka community and communities across the country.

“We are having our employee celebration today, it’s really a celebration about public schools,” said Dr. Tiffany Anderson, TPS superintendent. “Today is a special celebration, two months ago we had our convocation and today we are having a celebration and because the eclipse is on Saturday we are giving out eclipse glasses and the theme is, you cannot eclipse (cover up) our excitement for Topeka Public Schools.”

The Topeka High drum line was awarded $1,000 by the Topeka High Foundation and the 2024 Teacher of the Year nominees were announced. The 2024 finalists are:

Diane Kimsey, TCALC

Laura Cluke, Williams Science & Fine Arts Elementary

“Our schools and staff members are amazing examples of excellence, join us in uplifting our profession and acknowledging our recent accomplishments,” said Dr. Aarion L. Gray, general director of instructional services. “During the celebration, we will be announcing our upcoming Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees.”