TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Public Schools held their annual family fun night at Hummer Sports Park, Wednesday afternoon.

The 12th annual Topeka Public Schools Family Fitness Fun Night provides information to families and the community on education and healthy living in a positive and fun atmosphere.

Family fun night is a safe event with various booths to learn about nutrition, fitness and mental health. Participants were encouraged to participate in the games and activities being offered on the football field.