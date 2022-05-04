TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools hosted the 3rd annual Unified Field Day on Wednesday at Hummer Sports Park.

The event is designed to provide a field day for students with adapted physical education services, and provided a variety of stations for students to participate in.

The Unified Field Day provides an opportunity for students who may need additional support to participate in an event designed specifically to help meet their needs. In addition, it provides an opportunity for general education students to serve as peer models for students with disabilities.

Students from Washburn Tech, as well as volunteers from Advisors Excel, assisted in running the stations. Over 300 students from TPS will participated in this event.

Multiple Community Partners sponsored the field day including, Capper Foundation, Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Parks & Rec, Top Soccer, Fuzion School of Dance, and Shawnee County CDDO.