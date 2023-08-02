TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka 501 Schools started the 2023-2024 school year off with a convocation in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus, Wednesday morning.

“Today we have 2,500 people coming back to celebrate learning, it’s like one big pep rally. This is something I started in 2016, to bring everybody in the District back, to hear student speakers and celebrate the new year. Education is the only place where you can start anew.” Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Topeka 501 School Superintendent.

The Highland Park Football team and Topeka West Cheer squad were present to hype the crowd. The Topeka High Marching Band performed, followed by the Topeka Public Schools unified drumline.

The convocation is held each year as a pep rally for teachers, administration, and support personnel and as a way to recognize and welcome new teachers and personnel to 501 Schools.

All Topeka 501 School students report to the first day of school on Wednesday, August 9.