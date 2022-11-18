TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Salvation Army of Topeka held their Red Kettle Kickoff party Friday evening in White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus.

The Topeka Salvation Army is now accepting applications for volunteers for the 2022 Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign. Starting now through Dec. 12, every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can apply to “ring the red kettle” at the Topeka Salvation Army. ID is required, as well as your social security card. If you do not have either of those, a passport will suffice for identification.

The red kettle bell ringing will begin on Friday, Nov. 18, at several locations in Topeka. Salvation Army officials say the fundraising goal this year is $279,000.

“$279,000 dollars will bring food, shelter, a lot of needs the people are hoping to have,” said Captain Christian Lopez, Topeka Salvation Army CEO.

The Red Kettle Kickoff party included a performance by the Washburn University Marching Ichabods.

Proceeds from the Red Kettle Campaign will be used for those in the Topeka community who need emergency assistance, including food and shelter. Click here to volunteer as a bell ringer.