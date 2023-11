TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2023 Topeka Sunflower Salute Veterans Parade was held Saturday in downtown Topeka.

The parade was free to participate in and open to anyone wanting to honor Veterans for Veterans Day. The route started at SW 10th Avenue and SW Harrison Street, then to SE 10th Avenue and South Kansas Avenue, south to SW 7th Street and South Kansas Avenue then west on SW 7th Street.