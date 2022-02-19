TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Super Indoor Invitational track meet took place on Saturday at Washburn University’s new indoor athletic facility.

The tournament was organized by track-and-field luminaries Cliff Wiley and Kenneth Ferguson.

More than 300 athletes from seven states competed on Saturday. High School athletes in grades 9-12 were eligible for the competition. Athletes may compete for track clubs, schools and other organizations.

Athletes competed in the following events:

Youth-60m dash, 200m dash, 400m dash, 800m run, 1500m run, High Jump, and Long Jump

High School-60m hurdles, 60m dash, 200m dash, 400m dash, 800m run, 1500m run, 3000m run, 4×200 Relay, High Jump, Long Jump, Shot Put, Weight Throw.

Medals were presented to the top three places in each event in each age group and division.