TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Swim Association marks the first Voorhees-Maxfield Swim meet of the long course season for area swimmers on Friday in the CapFed Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park.

“We are having our annual Voorhees-Maxfield Swim meet. It’s the first long course swim meet of the season, hosted by Topeka Swim Association. We are going to have over 350 swimmers here this weekend. All the events you see at the Olympics will be swam here this weekend.” Monica Brede, Topeka Swim Association President.

The competition begins Friday with the 13 & over, 1500 meter race. Additional races for mixed ages will begin later in the day on Friday. The competition will resume on Saturday.

“The long course season is an exciting opportunity for athletes to have a similar swimming experience to their Olympic idols thanks to the 50-meter straight away swims,” says Monica Brede, TSA Board President & Meet Official. “We are excited to be able to offer a space for more than 350 swimmers where they can demonstrate their hard work as they seek qualifying times for regional and national competitions.”

