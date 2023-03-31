TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Symphony League held its annual fundraising gala Friday at the Maner Conference Center. This year’s theme was “Love Stories.”

“We are here to raise a lot of money for the Symphony,” Brett Robison, Executive Director of the Topeka Symphony Orchestra said. “This is the 34th annual Gala and we have an incredible Symphony League who puts on this great event every year. It’s one of our major fundraiser events of the year. It’s an opportunity to support the Symphony and our youth program.”

Proceeds from the annual gala support the Topeka Symphony Orchestra as well as its youth ensembles. Our very own 27 News Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller joined Danielle Norwood with Cumulus Broadcasting as masters of ceremonies for the event.

