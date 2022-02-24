TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Symphony Orchestra gave a matinee performance Thursday at The Topeka Performing Arts Center for hundreds of elementary school students.

The Topeka Symphony has been presenting free school-day concerts to students from Northeast Kansas since 1999. This extremely popular concert series plays to capacity student and teacher audiences at the Topeka Performing Arts Center every year.

These concerts are supported by grants and contributions from local businesses and individuals. Over the years, nearly 75,000 students from schools throughout Northeast Kansas have been able to attend these concerts at no cost. A resource packet is made available for teachers to prepare students for this fun and educational experience. For many of these students, this is their first opportunity to experience a live symphony performance as well as their first visit to the Capital city.

A few of the elementary schools attending today’s concert include,

Whitson

Scott

Linn

Lowman Hill

Topeka Lutheran

Elmont

Onaga

Valley Heights

Randolph

Highland Park Central

Meadows

McClure

Stout