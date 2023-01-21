TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Symphony Orchestra returns to White Concert Hall in January for their ‘Great Lover’ concert. The concert is part of the Symphony’s ongoing series SWIPE RIGHT for the 2023 season.

This concert features Chen Yi’s Romance and Dance, featuring our Concertmaster Zsolt Eder and Assistant Concertmaster Kenya Patzer and Sibelius’s Second Symphony, which Sibelius described as “a confession of the soul.” The symphony is grandiose, profound, and ecstatic, and its love themes range from love of country to a meditation on Don Juan, the notorious Italian lover.

Topeka Symphony Society’s mission is to encourage and cultivate appreciation and support for fine music in northeast Kansas. They do this by presenting performances of high quality and by providing educational and performance opportunities for youth.

Next up for the Topeka Symphony Orchestra is their concert, Relationship Statis: It’s Complicated’, on Saturday, February 18, at White Concert hall.