TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Symphony Orchestra returns to White Concert Hall in November for their Love & Loss concert.

This concert explores nostalgia and grief over lost loved ones in Jennifer Higdon’s beautiful elegy to her late brother, and the melancholy memory of being in love, always present in the music of Johannes Brahms with special guests violinist Rachel Lee Priday for Barber’s romantic Violin Concerto.

Kyle Wiley Pickett is the Music Director and Conductor of the Topeka Symphony Orchestra. He formerly held the same post with the Juneau Symphony (AK) and the North State Symphony (CA).

In the first decade of his career, Kyle Wiley Pickett established himself as a true triple-threat music director: a talented and visionary musician who has earned the respect of players, soloists, boards, and audiences, an ambitious fund-raiser with an impressive track record of orchestra building, and a charismatic cultural leader in the communities he serves.

Topeka Symphony Society’s mission is to encourage and cultivate appreciation and support for fine music in northeast Kansas. They do this by presenting performances of high quality and by providing educational and performance opportunities for youth.

Next up for the Topeka Symphony Orchestra is their Christmas Concert on Saturday, December, 3 at White Concert hall.