TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Symphony Orchestra performed their school day concert for over 1,600 Northeast Kansas elementary students, Tuesday at The Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The Topeka Symphony has been presenting free school day concerts to students from Northeast Kansas since 1999. This popular concert series plays to capacity student and teacher audiences at the Topeka Performing Arts Center every year.

These concerts are supported by grants and contributions from local businesses and individuals. Over the years, nearly 75,000 students from schools throughout Northeast Kansas have been able to attend these concerts at no cost.