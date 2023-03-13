TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s indoor football team began its 2023 season Monday night in Landon Arena.

The Topeka Tropics kicked off its second season at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka with their first match on Monday against the Arlington Longhorns.

For ticket information, go to the Topeka Tropics’ website by clicking here. For the team’s full schedule, click here.

The next home game for the Tropics is Saturday, March 25 against the Salina Liberty. Kick off is at 7:00 p.m.

Final score:

Tropics – 61

Longhorns – 24