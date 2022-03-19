TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s newest professional sports team, The Topeka Tropics debuted their first home game Saturday night against the Salina Liberty in Landon Arena.

In October, the Tropics named Tyus Jackson their head coach and in January held team tryouts in Landon Arena.

The Topeka Tropics are part of the Champions Indoor Football league and compete with teams, from the upper Midwest down to the south in a 12 game season, with six home games.

Topeka Tropics 2022 home schedule:

March 19, Salina Liberty @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

April 9, Wichita Force @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

April 23, Wyoming Mustangs @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

May 7, Omaha Beef @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

May 21, Dodge City Law @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

Final Score, Salina Liberty 54, Topeka Tropics 33

Topeka Tropics owner, J. R. Bond, from Parkville, Missouri also owns the Topeka Giants Baseball team currently playing in Rossville.