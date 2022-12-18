TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics held tryouts at the Washburn University Indoor Athletic Facility Sunday Afternoon.

The Tropics are back in Topeka and under new ownership for the 2023 season. New owners, Trevor Burdett, Chad Logan, Josh Barr announced in September, they have purchased the team and plan to keep it in Topeka.

The Tropics season begins March 4, 2023 in Salina. Their first home game will be March 25, 2023 in the Stormont Vail Events Center against the Salina Storm.

