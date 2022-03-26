TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics hosted their second home game of the season, Saturday evening, against the Kansas City Bulldogs.

In October, the Tropics named Tyus Jackson their head coach and in January held team tryouts in Landon Arena.

The Topeka Tropics are part of the Champions Indoor Football league and compete with teams, from the upper Midwest down to the south in a 12 game season, with six home games.

Topeka Tropics 2022 home schedule:

March 26, Kansas City Bulldogs @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

April 9, Southwest Kansas Storm @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

April 23, Wyoming Mustangs @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

May 7, Omaha Beef @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

May 21, Billings Outlaws @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

Final Score, Topeka Tropics 64, Kansas City Bulldogs 19

Topeka Tropics owner, J. R. Bond, from Parkville, Missouri also owns the Topeka Giants Baseball team currently playing in Rossville.