TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics hosted their third home game of the season on Saturday evening against the SW Kansas Storm of Dodge City, KS in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Final Score, Topeka Tropics 24, SW Kansas Storm 59. The Topeka Tropics are 0-4 in league play this season.

The Topeka Tropics are part of the Champions Indoor Football league and compete with teams, from the upper Midwest down to the south in a 12 game season with six home games.

Topeka Tropics 2022 home schedule:

April 9, Southwest Kansas Storm @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

April 23, Wyoming Mustangs @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

May 7, Omaha Beef @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

May 21, Billings Outlaws @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center

Topeka Tropics owner, J. R. Bond, from Parkville, Missouri also owns the Topeka Giants Baseball team currently playing in Rossville.