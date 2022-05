TOPEKA (KSNT) – Saturday was the final home game for the Topeka Tropics football team. The final home game was against the Billings, Montana Outlaws. This final home game was Military Appreciation Night. All veterans and current members of the military got into the game free.

Final score, Topeka Tropics 19, Billings Outlaws 42.

Next up for the Tropics is a road game against the Salina Liberty on Saturday, May 28th.