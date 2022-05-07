TOPEKA (KSNT) The Topeka Tropics took on the Omaha Beef Saturday evening in Landon Arena.

The final score was 44 to 33. With Omaha Beef taking home the win.

The Topeka Tropics are part of the Champions Indoor Football league and compete with teams, from the upper Midwest down to the south in a 12 game season with six home games.

The Tropics have one home game left in the 2022 season with the Billings Outlaws on May 21st.

Don’t miss Topeka’s favorite new sporting event and come out to cheer on your local arena football team! The game is fast and action packed from beginning to end.

Topeka Tropics owner, J. R. Bond, from Parkville, Missouri also owns the Topeka Giants Baseball team currently playing in Rossville.