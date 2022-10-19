TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka VA Medical Center and the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association held a drive-by parade Wednesday afternoon to help kick off their rodeo this weekend in Topeka.

“We’ve partnered with the VA here in Topeka to kick off our rodeo that is starting tomorrow night at the Stormont vail Events Center,” said Steve Milton, Vice President and Public Relations and Marketing Director for the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association. “This is important to us because we want to give back to the community through servant leadership and rodeo.”

“This is a partnership between the PAFRA and the VA,” Sarah Dernovish, interim Public Relations Officer with the VA. “Our veterans love this. They love being a part of a bigger thing. They like to see all different events and they don’t get to get out much, so we bring it to them.”

The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association cowboys, cowgirls and their horses joined in the parade at the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center to help celebrate and recognize our nation’s heroes who are residents of the VA Community Living Center.

The rodeo is happening on Oct. 20-22 at the Stormont Vail Event Center’s Landon Arena. For more information, click here.