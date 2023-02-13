TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West Theatre will open their latest play, “Sister Act,” Thursday evening in the school auditorium.

The musical is based on the original 1992 movie which was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, and is put in protective custody in the one place they are sure she won’t be a found, a convent. She finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and an uptight Mother Superior. Using her disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.

Show times are: