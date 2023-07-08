TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Youth Project held an open house at the new offices located in Westridge Mall with Dr. Walter Menninger as guest of honor.

“With all of the distractions and challenges of today, a number of youth get off track. A program like this, the Topeka Youth Project, is one way to reengage some of the youngsters who have gotten off the track. It has roots in the programs Menninger had in the earlier days.” Dr. Walt Menninger, M.D.

“We have a job coaching program where they can learn how to find a job, get a job, and keep a job, we also have youth court which they can participate in as a juror, a judge, defense attorney, the prosecution and we have Kaleidescope, which is a suicide prevention program.” Andrea Ard, Executive Director, Topeka Youth Project.

Jonah Tevis, Topeka West High School student and a volunteer with Topeka Youth Project, Youth Court, read a passage from Dr, Karl Menninger’s book, ‘Man Against Himself’.

In 2023, Andrea Ard became the executive director for the Topeka Youth Project. She is now on a mission to bring new life into the organization that once provided opportunities for Topeka youth to find their first jobs. Ard is seeking volunteers and, sponsors for the important work they do.

The Topeka Youth Project engages students, empowers youth and works with businesses to employ young adults. The Topeka Youth Project supports young adults in their career path and offers them a clear direction. They provide career guidance, customer service training, job search techniques, interview skills, resume writing, financial literacy and more.

The Topeka Youth Project also includes The Topeka/Shawnee County Youth Court, which was established in 2003 as a program of Topeka Youth Project in cooperation with state and city courts, the Shawnee County District Attorney and Topeka City Attorney. This program teaches youth how our courts systems work and added a new dimension of diversity, accountability and responsibility to the school system for students at the high school level.