TOPEKA (KSNT) – When the pandemic hit in late 2019, early 2020, businesses began shutting down or stopped hiring young workers all together. Because of the shutdowns and lack of employement opportunities the Topeka Youth Project was no longer able to provide assistance to our youth. The Topeka Youth Project took a back seat for the next 2 years.

“At Topeka Youth Project, we teach kids how to find a job, get a job and keep a job along with the responsibilities and expectations of having that job. We look for kids ages 14-21. We look in schools, they can walk in, community events, anywhere we can find kids that need to learn how to find a job.” Andrea Ard, Executive Director, Topeka Youth Project.

In 2023 Andrea Ard, became the new Executive Director for The Topeka Youth Project. She is now on a mission to bring new life into the organization that once provided opportunities for Topeka youth to find their first jobs.

The Topeka Youth Project is seeking volunteers and, sponsors for the important work they do. Because they have been inactive for 2 years, they lost all funding sources that were in place before the pandemic and are now trying to restore the funding needed to keep the organization running.

The Topeka Youth Project engages students, empowers youth, and works with businesses to employ young adults. The Topeka Youth Project supports young adults in their career path and offers them a clear direction. They provide career guidance, customer service training, job search techniques, interview skills, resume writing, financial literacy and more.

The Topeka Youth Project also includes The Topeka/Shawnee County Youth Court, which was established in 2003 as a program of Topeka Youth Project in cooperation with state and city courts, the District Attorney and Topeka City Attorney. This program teaches youth how our courts systems work and added a new dimension of diversity, accountability, and responsibility to the school system for students at the high school level.

Click here more information or to donate to the Topeka Youth Project.

Some photos provided by The Topeka Youth Project.