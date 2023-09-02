TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center has invited the community to its 90th Birthday Celebration on Saturday.

This special event commemorates nine decades of dedicated wildlife conservation, education and the profound connections that unite people and the natural world. The zoo is providing free admission to visitors throughout Saturday and gave out $5 Topeka Zoo gift cards to the first 90 families.

“We are here at the Topeka Zoo, celebrating the zoo’s 90th birthday,” said Brendan Wiley, Chief Executive Officer of the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center “It’s been an amazing day so far, the weather is beautiful, there are a ton of people here, and everyone is having a great time.”

The event is partnering with Harvesters to collect nonperishable food items. This effort addresses food scarcity in the region.

Ballet Midwest took the stage with their captivating, “Wildly Creative” performance. The have two showtimes, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There were scavenger hunts, exploring educational carts, and up close with the zoo’s animal ambassadors. Visitors could participate in feedings for lorikeets and giraffes at 11 a.m.

Throughout the day, families can partake in Keeper Chats, witness birthday enrichment activities, where animals will receive special treats and engagements designed to stimulate their natural behaviors.