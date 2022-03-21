TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is holding their annual Docent Academy this week in the Education Center at the Zoo. The Topeka Zoo holds the academy each year in March.

“The Docent program is open to the Northeast Kansas Community. It is for people that want to be very hands on involved with the Topeka Zoo.” Dennis Dinwiddie, Director of Conservation and Education and the Zoo.

“The Docents are educators, they do an enormous amount of education as ambassadors for the Topeka Zoo. They do a lot of work with the animal care program, with education, conservation and they work with a lot of other programs at the zoo.”

Dinwiddie said the academy includes behind-the-scenes tours, meet and greet with the animals, and sessions with the animal care staff.

“They’ll meet with the zookeepers that take care of all those animals,” Dinwiddie said. “They’ll hear their great stories about those animals that then when they become ambassadors for the Topeka Zoo they can share those stories with our guests and with the rest of northeast Kansas.”