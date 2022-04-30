TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center held their annual Roar And Pour on Saturday.

The Topeka Zoo held their annual Roar & Pour Wine Fest Saturday evening at the zoo. The event featured a variety of wine tasting, appetizer and dessert samplings from local vendors and live music.

This year will feature the perfect pairing of dinos and wine. Guests will stroll around life-sized dinosaurs, enjoy a selection of premium wine from around the world, delectable food, and live entertainment.

Wineries,

  • Stone Pillar Vineyard & Winery
  • Empty Nesters Winery
  • OZ Winery
  • Wyldewood Cellars
  • Z&M Twisted Vineyard & Winery

Food Vendors,

  • Texas Roadhouse
  • Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese
  • HyVee
  • Hazel Hill
  • Blue Moose
  • SPIN! Pizza
  • On the Border

Live entertainment,

  • Nate in the Evening
  • EZ Pieces
  • Time Express

This fundraiser helps support Topeka Zoo conservation and education initiatives.