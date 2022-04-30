TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center held their annual Roar And Pour on Saturday.
The Topeka Zoo held their annual Roar & Pour Wine Fest Saturday evening at the zoo. The event featured a variety of wine tasting, appetizer and dessert samplings from local vendors and live music.
This year will feature the perfect pairing of dinos and wine. Guests will stroll around life-sized dinosaurs, enjoy a selection of premium wine from around the world, delectable food, and live entertainment.
Wineries,
- Stone Pillar Vineyard & Winery
- Empty Nesters Winery
- OZ Winery
- Wyldewood Cellars
- Z&M Twisted Vineyard & Winery
Food Vendors,
- Texas Roadhouse
- Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese
- HyVee
- Hazel Hill
- Blue Moose
- SPIN! Pizza
- On the Border
Live entertainment,
- Nate in the Evening
- EZ Pieces
- Time Express
This fundraiser helps support Topeka Zoo conservation and education initiatives.