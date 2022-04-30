TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center held their annual Roar And Pour on Saturday.

The Topeka Zoo held their annual Roar & Pour Wine Fest Saturday evening at the zoo. The event featured a variety of wine tasting, appetizer and dessert samplings from local vendors and live music.

This year will feature the perfect pairing of dinos and wine. Guests will stroll around life-sized dinosaurs, enjoy a selection of premium wine from around the world, delectable food, and live entertainment.

Wineries,

Stone Pillar Vineyard & Winery

Empty Nesters Winery

OZ Winery

Wyldewood Cellars

Z&M Twisted Vineyard & Winery

Food Vendors,

Texas Roadhouse

Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese

HyVee

Hazel Hill

Blue Moose

SPIN! Pizza

On the Border

Live entertainment,

Nate in the Evening

EZ Pieces

Time Express

This fundraiser helps support Topeka Zoo conservation and education initiatives.