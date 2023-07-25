TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center held a business partners appreciation night for the business community.

“The Topeka Zoo has around 88 business partners and tonight is a small way to say thank you to them, because without them we would not be able to do so many of our projects,” Cynthia McCarvel, Director of Development, Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center said. “Tonight we have behind the scenes with the tigers, we have some keeper chat, Lorikeet feeding, and Giraffe feedings.”

Business partners appreciation night is an opportunity for the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center to thank the business partners who have made a commitment to the zoo.

The zoo invited its business donors Tuesday evening to a donor appreciation dinner and program in Kay’s Garden.

