TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center is holding Spring Break Camp this week.

“This is our Topeka Zoo Spring Break Camp. We have 25 students ages 6-12. Our theme for the week is “The Land Before Time”. Half of the students are playing games and running and the other half are digging for fossils in our sandpit.” Rachael Rost, Education Program Manager at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

The Zoo holds two types of camps this spring: single-day camps, as well as week-long camps. Each camp day will feature a live animal presentation, behind-the-scenes tour, crafts, games, and more!

At today’s camp, students learned about dinosaurs and were given an opportunity to dig for dinosaur fossils.

Camps run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day for students ages 6-12 with a maximum of 25 students per day.