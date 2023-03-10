TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center cut the ribbon on it’s largest project to date, Friday morning.

The Giraffe & Friends exhibit is now open to the public. This project completes the Topeka Zoo’s Safari Experience. Workers broke ground on the exhibit in 2021 and moved the giraffes into their new enclosure in October 2022.

The “Giraffe and Friends” project started in 2018 and designs were finalized in 2020. This is part of the Topeka Zoo master plan which includes bringing new and exciting features to the property while maintaining its foundation as a conservation-based, educational destination for families in the community.

“This Giraffe facility is sitting on a 5-acre site,” said Brendan Wiley, Chief Executive Officer, Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center. “There is an enormous amount of activity going on right now. This exhibit will interact with an antelope facility that will house Thompson Gazelles, Lesser Kudus, and other species. They will all share the same outdoor space.”

The new Giraffe and Friends Exhibit includes a 10,000 sq. ft. modern giraffe facility and a 4,000 sq. ft. hoofstock barn. The exhibit will be the year-round home to Reticulated Giraffe, Lesser

Kudu, Ostrich, Grey Crowned Crane, Thomson’s Gazelle, Bontebok antelope and large birds.