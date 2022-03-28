TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo broke ground on the new Giraffe and Friends Exhibit on June 8th, 2021.

“The construction on the new Giraffe Habitat is coming along great. It was a good winter to get a lot of work done. We anticipate it will open to the public around the first of August.” Brendan Wiley, Topeka Zoo and Conservation Cener Chief Executive Officer.

“This is the biggest project in the zoo’s history. The project will cost about $8 million and we are about $650,000 away from our goal. If people want to donate, they can go to topekazoo.org“

The new Giraffe and Friends Exhibit will include a 10,000 sq. ft. modern giraffe facility, a 4,000 sq. ft. hoofstock barn that can house antelope, gazelles, and large birds, and will interact with a mixed-species three-acre outdoor habitat.

The outdoor habitat is directly south of Camp Cowabunga and will wrap around Cowabunga.

The project will have a group entry and a plaza area that will be the intersection between the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden, Camp Cowabunga, and the new giraffe project.

When completed, the Giraffe and Friends exhibit will be the largest project in the zoo’s history.

It will be funded through $6.25 million of private donations and $1.5 million of Countywide sales tax funding. The zoo will complete the remaining $1.3 million fundraising goal as the project is being built.

KBS Building Contractors is the general contractor for the project.