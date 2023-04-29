TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center held their annual Roar And Pour wine walk Saturday afternoon. The event featured a variety of wine tasting, appetizer and dessert samplings from local vendors and live music.

“Roar and Pour is our annual wine walk here at the Topeka Zoo. It is a fundraiser which generates funds to help us to carry out our mission to take care of the animals that live here and do the great progaming that our staff, volunteers and docents all do.” Brendan Wiley, Chief Executive Officer, Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

Guests could purchase a one-of-a-kind painting created by Tembo, the African elephant and there were many amazing items up for bid at the silent auction.

The evening event included,

Vip Giraffe feeding

Elephant painting

Keeper chats with the hippo and tigers.

Wine selections came from the following local wineries,

Wydlewood Cellars

Z&M Twisted Vineyard & Winery

Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge

Stone Pillar Vineyard & Winery

OZ Winery

Over 60 wines to sample provided by Southern Glazers

Food Vendors included,

Engroff Catering

Cashmere Popcorn

Paisano’s

Glassy Girls

Amanda’s Rolls

Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese,

Bobby’s Food Co

US Foods

Hog Wild Pit BBQ

2 Chefs

Qdoba

Texas Roadhouse

On the Border

Celtic Fox

Milk & Honey Creamery

Hazel Hill

Jefferson’s

All proceeds benefit the Topeka Zoo, including educational programming, exhibit enhancements, and operational support.