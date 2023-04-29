TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center held their annual Roar And Pour wine walk Saturday afternoon. The event featured a variety of wine tasting, appetizer and dessert samplings from local vendors and live music.
“Roar and Pour is our annual wine walk here at the Topeka Zoo. It is a fundraiser which generates funds to help us to carry out our mission to take care of the animals that live here and do the great progaming that our staff, volunteers and docents all do.” Brendan Wiley, Chief Executive Officer, Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.
Guests could purchase a one-of-a-kind painting created by Tembo, the African elephant and there were many amazing items up for bid at the silent auction.
The evening event included,
- Vip Giraffe feeding
- Elephant painting
- Keeper chats with the hippo and tigers.
Wine selections came from the following local wineries,
- Wydlewood Cellars
- Z&M Twisted Vineyard & Winery
- Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge
- Stone Pillar Vineyard & Winery
- OZ Winery
- Over 60 wines to sample provided by Southern Glazers
Food Vendors included,
- Engroff Catering
- Cashmere Popcorn
- Paisano’s
- Glassy Girls
- Amanda’s Rolls
- Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese,
- Bobby’s Food Co
- US Foods
- Hog Wild Pit BBQ
- 2 Chefs
- Qdoba
- Texas Roadhouse
- On the Border
- Celtic Fox
- Milk & Honey Creamery
- Hazel Hill
- Jefferson’s
All proceeds benefit the Topeka Zoo, including educational programming, exhibit enhancements, and operational support.