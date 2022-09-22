TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center held a donor appreciation night for the business community.

“Tonight, the Topeka Zoo is hosting our annual dinner for all of our business partners. It’s a great celebration because it is our opportunity to take a minute and thank so many of our business and corporate sponsors that help us achieve so many great things here at the zoo.” Brendan Wiley, Chief Executive Officer, Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

Donor appreciation night is an opportunity for the zoo to thank the business partners who have made a commitment to Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

The zoo invited its business donors Thursday evening to a donor appreciation dinner and program in Camp Cowabunga. KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.