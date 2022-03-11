TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo officially cut the ribbon on Dinosaurs Alive! Friday morning.

A reception was held in the Kay’s Garden venue building prior to the ribbon-cutting which was held in front of the zoo entrance.

“I would like to welcome everybody here today. Today we officially launch Dinosaurs Alive! created by Dino Don here at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center. People who live here in Topeka and surrounding area are going to experience over the next several weeks, dinosaurs in Topeka.” Brenden Wiley, Topeka Zoo Executive Director.

“The first official day with everything associated with Dino Days is now open. We’ve had “Sue” open for a month with nearly 8,000 people go through the Great Overland Station in the last four weeks and the Discovery Center with Tiny Titans has been open for two weeks now and they have had the best Saturday since the Pandemic started.” Sean Dixon, President Visit Topeka.

Speakers at Friday’s ceremony include,

Brenden Wiley, Topeka Zoo Executive Director

Sean Dixon, President of Visit Topeka

Don Lessem, creator of Dinosaurs Alive!

DINOSAURS ALIVE! is Topeka Zoo’s newest exhibit for the spring and summer. This new dinosaur exhibit features life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs that move and make sounds just like the creatures that used to roam the planet! Zoo guests can discover different time periods, admire the magnitude of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and learn about “modern dinosaurs” still living today.

The life-like creatures were created by Don Lessem of Dino Don Inc. With each zoo admission you get access to the dinosaur experience. There will also be educational activities in the Field Camp, and at the Dig Site.