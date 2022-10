TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center held the second of two Boo at the Zoo events on Saturday morning.

The Topeka Zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo event is a fun and safe way for kids and their parents to enjoy trick or treating and enjoy the exhibits in the zoo at the same time.

Boo at the Zoo is free with paid admission to the zoo and goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

