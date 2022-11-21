TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is in need of food and monetary donations this year.

“It’s been going good so far,” David Braun, President of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation. “We have lots of volunteers showing up. Today have a big group of volunteers from Evergy, which is nice to see. Today, the big focus is getting our equipment here, cleaned and ready to go and we are going to collect the donations from the fire stations today too.”

Braun said they are still in need of canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed dressing, boxed instant potatoes, canned jellied cranberry sauce, canned milk, canned chicken broth, white sugar and brown sugar. Food donations can be brought to Ag Hall, monetary donations can be made at CoreFirst Bank locations.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner feeds 2,000 to 3,000 people each year. This year the dinner will be delivered to those who can’t make it to Ag Hall, but people are encouraged to come to Ag hall if possible. Friday, Nov. 18 was the last day to sign up for meal delivery.

A total of 1,600 people signed up to have hot, homemade dinners delivered to their homes on Thanksgiving and more than 1,000 people are expected at Ag Hall.

Braun said they still need volunteers, click here to sign up.