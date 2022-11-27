TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) of Kansas District 4 sponsored a Toys For Tots ride Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on 37th Street.

“We are here for the 39th annual ABATE Toys for Tots ride and we are having a great turnout. It’s a little cold, but as you see, we have almost half a truck full of toys and a pickup bed full, with more people coming. It’s a great event and the cornerstone of our campaign every year and it helps out tremendously.” Joshua Smith, U.S. Marine Corp., Toys for Tots coordinator for Northeast Kansas.

The ride started at Walmart and ended at the Woodshed, 1901 North Kansas Ave. in North Topeka.

The rider’s entry fee was a donated toy for the Toys For Tots Foundation. The Toys For Tots program collects new unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distributes those toys as Christmas gifts to struggling families in the community.

The program is conducted by the U.S. Marine Corp. Reserves. The goal of the program is to help less fortunate children throughout the U.S. experience the joy of Christmas by delivering toys to local Toys For Tots locations.

Families can apply to receive toys until Dec. 5th by clicking the link here.