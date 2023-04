TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center held a meet & greet for the new Executive Director, Rory Kent jr. Friday evening.

In addition to the meet & geet, TPAC participated in the First Friday Art Walk featuring artists from Stephen Smith Gallery. Artists, Cindy Manry, Boubakary Konseimbo, showcased some of their artwork.

The Topeka classic rock band Switch in Time played on the main stage after the meet & greet.