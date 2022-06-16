TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music star Trace Adkins crooned to a sell-out crowd at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort Thursday evening.

Adkins made his debut in 1996 with the album “Dreamin Out Loud” in Nashville, Tennessee. Since then, Adkins has released ten studio albums and two Greatest Hits compilations.

In addition, he has charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard country music charts, including the number one hits, “This ain’t no thinkin thing,” “Ladies Love Country Boys” and “You’re gonna Miss This.”

Six of his studio albums have received gold or platinum certification in the United States; his highest-selling album to date is “Songs About Me,” which has been certified 2× Multi-Platinum for shipping two million copies.

Next up at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort is comedian Tracy Morgan on July 7th at 7:00 p.m. Click here for tickets.