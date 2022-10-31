TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th annual First Responders Trunk or Treat was held Monday evening in downtown Topeka on Halloween night.
The Topeka Police Department and other local first responders lined up along 7th Street between S. Kansas Avenue and S.E. Quincy Street for Halloween.
Those participating in the event this year include:
- Topeka Police Department
- Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office
- Topeka Fire Department
- American Medical Response
- Kansas Highway Patrol
- Topeka Public Schools Police Department
- Shawnee County Park Police
- Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office
- Shawnee County Department of Corrections
- Shawnee County Emergency Management
- Topeka Police Department Citizens Academy Ambassadors
- Topeka Police Department Explorer Post
- Shawnee County Crime Stoppers
- Shawnee County Parks + Recreation
- Volunteers in Police Service