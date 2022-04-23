TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Rec. held their annual Tulip Festival Saturday morning at the Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee. The event featured thousands of multi-colored tulips, daffodils and hyacinths in bloom along with food trucks and a special guest appearance by Ted and Elna Endsley for which the gardens were named after.

The event has become a staple of Jerold Binkley Tulip Time which runs through April 24. The event brings many out of town visitors to the Lake.

Visitors to Jerold Binkley Tulip Time have come from as many as 68 cities in Kansas, five states and even foreign countries. Senior living communities and other groups bring bus tours to see the tulips.