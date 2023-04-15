TOPEKA (KSNT) – The tulips at Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee are in full bloom.

Tulip Time features tens of thousands of multi-colored tulips and flowering bulbs.

The event is named after its founder Jerod Binkley who passed away in 2019. It features tens of thousands of multi-colored tulips and flowering bulbs in Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s gardens at Lake Shawnee, Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Botanical Garden and Doran Rock Garden and surrounding areas in Gage Park.

Tulip Time began nearly 30 years ago in the home gardens of Jerold and Joan Binkley. Mr. Binkley created an ongoing and beautiful county-wide event with Tulip Time. Today the event draws visitors from around the nation.