TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation have brought back the popular event, Tulips at Twilight at Ward-Meade Park.

One of Topeka’s favorite special events, Tulips at Twilight features more than 100 lighted displays including larger-than-life illuminated flowers and more than 25,000 multi-colored tulips and lighted pathways.

The event is hosted by the Friends of Ward-Meade and the Parks For All Foundation. Tulips at Twilight will be open from April 8th to April 24th, 7:00-10:00 p.m. seven days a week. The park is located at 124 NW Fillmore St. Admission $5 per person with children five and under free.