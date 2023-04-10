TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s Tulips at Twilight has returned to Ward-Meade Park.

One of Topeka’s favorite special events, Tulips at Twilight features more than 100 lighted displays. They include larger-than-life illuminated flowers, more than 25,000 multi-colored tulips and lighted pathways.

The Friends of Ward-Meade and the Parks For All Foundation are hosting the event. Tulips at Twilight is open 7-10 p.m. seven days a week through April 23 at 124 NW Fillmore St. Admission is $5 per person. Children 5 and under get in for free.