TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center celebrated Udara’s first birthday Sunday afternoon.

Rudy gave birth to Udara, an endangered Bornean Orangutan, on May 12, 2022. It later was announced that the baby was a female and would be named “Udara,” meaning “air” in Malay.

Udara lives at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center with her mother, Rudy, brother, Bumi and father, Mawas.